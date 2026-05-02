Ovie Ejaria Injury: Ruled out for Real Betis clash

Ejaria (undisclosed) is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Real Betis after feeling some discomfort that forced the club to rest him for three days, according to coach Guillermo Almada. "Ovie felt some discomfort and we had to take care of him for three days. We will not take any risks."

Ejaria has had a deeply frustrating season at Oviedo, dealing with numerous injuries that have prevented him from establishing any consistent run of form and limited him to mainly a bench role throughout the campaign. His latest setback is another unwelcome development for a player who had been targeting a return to the matchday squad after such a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and the club will continue to monitor his condition before setting any new return timeline.