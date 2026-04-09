Ovie Ejaria Injury: Spotted in training

Ejaria (undisclosed) was spotted in training, but his availability for Sunday's match at Celta Vigo remains uncertain, according to RTPA.

Ejaria has been sidelined for quite some time, as he's dealing with an undisclosed injury that has kept him sidelined since Dec. 5. Even if he's able to return in the near future, he'd likely add depth and not much else to a struggling Oviedo attack.