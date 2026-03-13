Ovie Ejaria Injury: Still not fit to play

Ejaria (undisclosed) is still dealing with discomfort and not an option until he is fully fit to play, according to coach Guillermo Almada, per La Voz de Asturias.

Ejaria is not in the mix for now as he continues to deal with lingering discomfort and won't return to action until he's fully fit. That said, even once he's back at full strength, he's expected to operate mainly as a bench option. As a result, his continued absence doesn't affect the starting XI.