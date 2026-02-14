Ovie Ejaria Injury: Timing too short to feature

Ejaria (undisclosed) trained partially with the team this week and won't be an option for Sunday's clash against Athletic Club, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Ejaria only got through partial team training this week and was unable to complete full sessions, which officially rules him out for Sunday's clash against Athletic Club with the turnaround coming too quickly. The midfielder now shifts his focus toward the next few weeks as he works his way back to full fitness. Once healthy, he is expected to reclaim the rotational role he held prior to the injury and provide depth in the middle of the park.