Ovie Ejaria headshot

Ovie Ejaria Injury: Trains Partially

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Ejaria (undisclosed) trained partially Monday and could be an option for Sunday's match against Sevilla, according to Lavozdeasturias.

Ejaria trained at reduced intensity Monday and could be an option for Sunday's match against Sevilla if the rest of the week's training proves conclusive. The Englishman could return soon, though the staff may opt to ease him back into action given his nearly four month absence and his rotational role this season.

Ovie Ejaria
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