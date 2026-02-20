Ovie Ejaria Injury: Trains partially, remains doubtful

Ejaria (undisclosed) resumed partial team training and remains a doubt for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad, according to RadioRO.

Ejaria still hasn't rejoined full team training and remains a question mark for Saturday's showdown with the Basques. The midfielder is trending toward a late fitness call after the final session, but even if he's ruled out, it wouldn't significantly shake up the projected starting XI given his role as mostly a depth option off the bench for Oviedo this season.