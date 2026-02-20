Ovie Ejaria headshot

Ovie Ejaria Injury: Trains partially, remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 4:31am

Ejaria (undisclosed) resumed partial team training and remains out for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad, the club posted.

Ejaria still hasn't rejoined full team training and remains out for Saturday's showdown with the Basques. His absence doesn't significantly shake up the starting XI given his role as mostly a depth option off the bench for Oviedo this season.

Ovie Ejaria
Oviedo
More Stats & News
