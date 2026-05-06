Ovie Ejaria News: Available moving forward

Ejaria (undisclosed) returned to full team training and is available moving forward, according to Pablo Fernandez of La Voz de Asturias.

Ejaria had been held out for three days as a precaution after feeling discomfort, but his return to the group is an encouraging development for Oviedo heading into the final stretch of their survival battle. The midfielder has had a frustrating season managing recurring physical issues, and the club will continue to monitor his condition carefully to avoid any further setbacks as the campaign reaches its most critical stage.