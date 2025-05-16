Owen Gene Injury: Available for Saturday

Gene (ankle) is an option for Saturday's match against St. Louis, accoridng to manager Eric Ramsay, per Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.

Gene is going to be making his return to the team sheet this week, as he is now expected to be fit after several matches out. This is good news for the midfielder, as he last saw the playing field March 30. He will likely only see a bench role, as he has yet to see a start in five appearances this season.