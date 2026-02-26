Owen Gonzalez News: Available after muscle injury

Gonzalez is back with the team following his absence due to a muscle issue in his right thigh, according to the club's medical report.

Gonzalez could look to get some opportunities after being limited due to injuries and coach decisions over the past five months. He'll now challenge Edgar Guerra and Emiliano Gomez on the flanks but may feature as a substitute at least until he regains scoring momentum. However, the young winger has failed to record a goal or assist in Liga MX action and only scored once in the Leagues Cup since joining Puebla in June 2025.