Owen Gonzalez News: Released by Puebla

Gonzalez is departing Puebla ahead of the 2026/27 season, the team announced Saturday.

Gonzalez's stint with the Camoteros was marked by inconsistency and injury absences, and he finished with two goals over 22 appearances (10 starts) between Liga MX and Leagues Cup action. The attacker will have to look for a new team during the transfer window as he attempts to get back to the level he reached when he was a regular starter in Pachuca. Meanwhile, Edgar Guerra and Kevin Velasco will remain Puebla's top right wingers.