Owen Gonzalez News: Scores in loss to Santos Laguna

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Santos Laguna.

Gonzalez took advantage of an excellent through ball from Kevin Velasco to pull one back late in the second half, but Puebla didn't have enough time to mount a comeback. This was Gonzalez's first goal of the season, and since he's yet to start a game in the Clausura, his fantasy appeal is very low. He might have a shot at starting against Juarez on April 4 after the break with Edgar Guerra suspended, though.