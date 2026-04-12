Owen Wolff Injury: Can see a return in a week or two

Wolff (groin) is expected to make a return in the next week or two, "Owen had a really good week with us... I don't think it will be this weekend but if he finishes this week as good as he is doing... he could be in the conversation for the Toronto game or if not that maybe for the San Jose game" said head coach Nico Estevez per the North End Podcast.

Wolff is preparing to make his 2026 debut after missing the first two months with a groin injury. He is in the conversation for the Toronto clash on Saturday, or at the latest for the San Jose trip. He made 33 starts in 36 MLS appearances in 2025, so his return will be an immediate boost for the team.