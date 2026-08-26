Owen Wolff Injury: Joins Sporting KC

Wolff has been acquired by Sporting Kansas City from Austin FC, the club announced.

Wolff's 2026 season has been disrupted by injuries, limiting him to just eight appearances for Austin after a breakout 2025 campaign in which he posted seven goals and 12 assists across all competitions to earn Austin's Offensive Player of the Year award. He came through the Columbus Crew and Atlanta United academies before signing as a Homegrown Player with Austin in 2021. Sporting KC gets a versatile midfielder with proven MLS production, though he has missed the last three games with an ankle injury and it remains to be seen when he can make his debut for Kansas City. He will first need to put his injury-hit 2026 behind him to recapture the form that made him one of the league's top young players.