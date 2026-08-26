Owen Wolff headshot

Owen Wolff Injury: Joins Sporting KC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Wolff has been acquired by Sporting Kansas City from Austin FC, the club announced.

Wolff's 2026 season has been disrupted by injuries, limiting him to just eight appearances for Austin after a breakout 2025 campaign in which he posted seven goals and 12 assists across all competitions to earn Austin's Offensive Player of the Year award. He came through the Columbus Crew and Atlanta United academies before signing as a Homegrown Player with Austin in 2021. Sporting KC gets a versatile midfielder with proven MLS production, though he has missed the last three games with an ankle injury and it remains to be seen when he can make his debut for Kansas City. He will first need to put his injury-hit 2026 behind him to recapture the form that made him one of the league's top young players.

Owen Wolff
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Wolff See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Wolff See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 1, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 17, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 14, 2024