Owen Wolff Injury: Out Sunday
Wolff is out for Sunday's game against FC Dallas due to an ankle injury.
Wolff missed the start of the 2026 MLS season due to a groin injury, and it remains to be seen how long he'll be sidelined with this new injury. Wolff has made just four starts in seven appearances this season. With him out, look for Besard Sabovic to potentially take his place in the starting lineup.
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