Owen Wolff headshot

Owen Wolff Injury: Slowly recovering

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Wolff (groin) is making a slow recovery from his sport hernia surgery, however has not begun any soccer related training, per the WAATV Media.

Wolff is still expected to remain on the sidelines after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia over the winter. The good news is he continues to make a slow recovery, with eyes to start individual training in the next month or so, depending on his evolution. In the meantime, Jayden Nelson will remain at left win for Austin following his return from injury.

Owen Wolff
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Wolff See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Wolff See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
304 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
318 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
332 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
360 days ago
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 14, 2024