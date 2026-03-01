Owen Wolff Injury: Slowly recovering
Wolff (groin) is making a slow recovery from his sport hernia surgery, however has not begun any soccer related training, per the WAATV Media.
Wolff is still expected to remain on the sidelines after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia over the winter. The good news is he continues to make a slow recovery, with eyes to start individual training in the next month or so, depending on his evolution. In the meantime, Jayden Nelson will remain at left win for Austin following his return from injury.
