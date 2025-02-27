Owen Wolff News: Assists in home win

Wolff assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Sporting Kansas City.

Wolff created Osman Bukari's game-winner in the 76th minute with his first assist in the new season, after assisting three times in 2024. The midfielder also led Austin in crosses during the match. He took three of their four corner kicks as well.