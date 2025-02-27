Fantasy Soccer
Owen Wolff headshot

Owen Wolff News: Assists in home win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Wolff assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Sporting Kansas City.

Wolff created Osman Bukari's game-winner in the 76th minute with his first assist in the new season, after assisting three times in 2024. The midfielder also led Austin in crosses during the match. He took three of their four corner kicks as well.

Owen Wolff
Austin FC
