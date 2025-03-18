Owen Wolff News: Credited with assist in win

Wolff assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Los Angeles Football Club.

Wolff was credited with the assist in Austin's lone goal, as his corner kick was met by Guilherme Biro, who nodded the ball home. Wolff has yet to find the back of the net this season, but he's been active as a playmaker with two assists in four outings.