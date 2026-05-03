Owen Wolff News: Fit again
Wolff (groin) is on the bench for Sunday's match against St. Louis.
Wolff is back with his team but in a limited role, with the midfielder only on the bench. This marks his season debut as he will hope to see the field soon, recording seven goals and eight assists in 36 appearances last season, a key part of the team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Wolff See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding FormMay 1, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical FootApril 17, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
MLS Preview
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IVFebruary 14, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Wolff See More