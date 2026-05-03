Owen Wolff headshot

Owen Wolff News: Fit again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 1:44pm

Wolff (groin) is on the bench for Sunday's match against St. Louis.

Wolff is back with his team but in a limited role, with the midfielder only on the bench. This marks his season debut as he will hope to see the field soon, recording seven goals and eight assists in 36 appearances last season, a key part of the team.

Owen Wolff
Austin FC
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