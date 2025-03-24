Owen Wolff News: Logs another assist in win

Wolff delivered an assist, created three chances and made three tackles (all won) during Sunday's 2-1 win over San Diego.

Wolff had another decisive contribution here as he assisted his team's second goal with a very smart free-kick pass that caught the opposing defense off-guard. That's now back-to-back games with an assist and three assists over five starts this season for the attacker, who's definitely locked up as a starter after having lots of ups and downs last year.