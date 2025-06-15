Owen Wolff News: Main creator for Austin

Wolff had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing five times (two accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Wolff set up Guilherme Biro after just six minutes to help open the scoring in the match while leading Austin in crosses and chances created. The assist was the first goal involvement since March for Wolff who has combined for two shots, five chances created and nine crosses over his last three appearances.