Wolff scored Austin's first goal Sunday to level the match at one before assisting from a corner late in the second half to help lift Austin to a 2-1 victory over Kansas City. The typically deep-lying playmaker has managed 11 goal contributions (five goals, six assists) across 28 appearances (26 starts) for Austin in 2025. Astoundingly, eight of Wolff's aforementioned 11 goal contributions have come over his most recent 10 appearances (nine starts). In his fourth season with Austin, Wolff has managed to set new career best marks in starts (26), goals (five), and assists (six).