Owen Wolff News: Records five crosses in defeat

Wolff registered five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Houston Dynamo.

Wolff took 60 percent of his side's corner kicks and attempted four dribbles, but a mistake on his part led to the first goal conceded when he cleared the ball towards an opposing player in the second half against Dynamo. After a strong start to the campaign with three assists in five matches, the midfielder has now gone five straight games without any direct contributions. Still, he hasn't slowed down in terms of set pieces while retaining plenty of time on the pitch.