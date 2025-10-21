Wolff played just one half during the regular season finale but that was enough for him to make an impact as he scored his team's lone goal in the 22nd minute with a long-range finish that got a lot of help from an deflection that took away any chance from the goalkeeper. After a very slow start of campaign, the attacker finished strong with all his seven goals of the year being scored over the last 13 appearances and he'll try to carry this momentum for the upcoming playoff matchup against LAFC.