Owen Wolff News: Tallies one in victory

Wolff scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Wolff buried his first goal of the season with a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Myrto Uzuni in the 63rd minute of play. This marked the fifth consecutive game with at least one shot for Wolff, but this was the first time on the season that he had a shot on target.