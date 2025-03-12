Fantasy Soccer
Ozan Kabak headshot

Ozan Kabak Injury: Hopeful for return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Kabak (knee) is expected to return to the playing pitch before the end of the season, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports.

Kabak has received a major update, with the defender set to return before the end of the season following a torn ACL he suffered in June 2024. However, he likely won't return until the end of the season, possibly returning to the team sheet in May. He is in the plans for next season, so the club will hope to get some time out of the player during this campaign before turning to the 2025/26 season.

Ozan Kabak
1899 Hoffenheim
