Ozan Kabak News: Extends contract with Hoffenheim

Kabak has signed a contract extension with Hoffenheim to the long term beyond the 2025/26 season, the club announced Tuesday.

Kabak has been an essential member of the squad over the last season, making 10 consecutive starts as part of a three-man central defense. During that period, he scored two goals while averaging 7.0 clearances, 1.4 interceptions and 1.1 tackles per contest. The extended link with the club strengthens his position in the squad until after the World Cup, where he'll look to showcase his ability and increase his value as a top European-level defensive asset.