Ozan Kabak headshot

Ozan Kabak News: Extends contract with Hoffenheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Kabak has signed a contract extension with Hoffenheim to the long term beyond the 2025/26 season, the club announced Tuesday.

Kabak has been an essential member of the squad over the last season, making 10 consecutive starts as part of a three-man central defense. During that period, he scored two goals while averaging 7.0 clearances, 1.4 interceptions and 1.1 tackles per contest. The extended link with the club strengthens his position in the squad until after the World Cup, where he'll look to showcase his ability and increase his value as a top European-level defensive asset.

Ozan Kabak
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ozan Kabak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ozan Kabak See More
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
6 days ago
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 23, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 22, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 10, 2022