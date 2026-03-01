Ozan Kabak News: Four shots in loss

Kabak had four shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus FC St. Pauli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 21st minute.

Kabak was active on both ends of the pitch in Saturday's clash against St. Pauli, matching his season high with four shots while adding two interceptions and seven clearances. The center-back has attempted at least three shots in three straight matches, scoring twice and totaling 22 clearances during that span.