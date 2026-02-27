Ozan Kabak News: Scored against Koln

Kabak scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and eight clearances in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Koln.

Kabak scored for the second consecutive match, bringing his league tally to four goals this season, a total that places him among the top scoring center backs in the league. While Hoffenheim have continued to struggle defensively, conceding 30 goals in 23 matches, his attacking threat from the back has remained a clear positive. Kabak will look to help stabilize things defensively in the next fixture against St Pauli, who currently sit 16th, making it a favorable matchup.