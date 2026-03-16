Ozan Kabak headshot

Ozan Kabak News: Six shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Kabak had six shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Kabak recorded a season-high six shots Saturday, however he failed to put a single one on target. He's been very involved on the attack as of late, scoring two goals and taking 17 shots (seven on target) over his last five starts. He continued to play well on the defensive end too as he made six clearances and won one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.

Ozan Kabak
1899 Hoffenheim
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