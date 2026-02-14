Ozan Kabak News: Strikes against Freiburg
Kabak scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal), blocking a shot, making two interceptions and eight clearances during Saturday's 3-0 win over Freiburg.
Kabak found the back of the net in the 51st minute, scoring Hoffenheim's second goal while leading his side in interceptions and clearances. The goal was the first since January 24th for the defender as he's combined for four shots, four tackles and 23 clearances over his last three appearances.
