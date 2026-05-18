Ozziel Herrera Injury: Back in training

Herrera (thigh) has returned to practice after sitting out the last two Liga MX playoffs matches.

Herrera should have one last chance to play this season in the CONCACAF Champions Cup finale against Toluca, competing with all of Diego Lainez, Diego Sanchez and Marcelo Flores for a starting role. If he completes his recovery as expected, Herrera could be valuable as a talented offensive asset in the final half of 2026. Despite some periods of inconsistency, he has notched five goals and three assists over 21 appearances (11 starts) between league and CCC action this year.