Ozziel Herrera Injury: Muscular issue confirmed

Herrera is dealing with an injury from the knock that forced him to leave Thursday's training session, according to the club's medical report.

Herrera ended up sustaining a considerable problem, although it's still unknown when he'll resume work. This news comes after the attacker scored or assisted in three consecutive games across all competitions, and it hurts an already limited offensive depth while Nicolas Ibanez serves a one-match ban and Andre-Pierre Gignac (Achilles) remains injured. All of Sebastian Cordova, Diego Lainez, Uriel Antuna and Raymundo Fulgencio may be involved in different roles until Herrera is back.