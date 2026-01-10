Herrera's recovery timeline is still unclear, but he's likely to miss the initial three games of the year, with a double game week coming up at the beginning of the Liga MX campaign. The winger was active recently in the final Apertura rounds, even though he ended up as a bench option, and he was also struggling with physical issues at that time. Both Angel Correa and Marcelo Flores could be options on the left flank in upcoming matches, with the former perhaps getting some rest during the opening weeks.