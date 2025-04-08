Ozziel Herrera Injury: Picks up knock

Herrera didn't play Tuesday versus LA Galaxy while recovering from a blow to his right leg, Roberto Flores of Milenio reports.

Herrera has been in and out of the starting lineup this season, but he played the full 90 minutes of the last trip to Puebla where he got hurt. The attacker, not yet ruled out for the next match, will work to be back with the team as soon as possible. Otherwise, all of Marcelo Flores, Diego Lainez, Sebastian Cordova and Uriel Antuna should be in contention for offensive midfield spots.