Ozziel Herrera Injury: Picks up knock in training

Herrera could be dealing with an injury following a blow that forced him to leave Thursday's practice, Jorge Rosales of Medio Tiempo reports.

Herrera was expected to start Saturday at Leon after scoring two goals and one assist in his last three games counting Liga MX and CONCACAF Champions Cup. However, his new fitness concern leaves that situation uncertain. In case he's ruled out, it will be the forward's first absence since November, and all of Diego Lainez, Sebastian Cordova, Uriel Antuna and Raymundo Fulgencio may play some sort of role on the wings.