Ozziel Herrera Injury: Sidelined for playoffs opener

Herrera (thigh) won't be involved in the first leg against Guadalajara while the severity of his injury is yet to be determined, Roberto Flores of Milenio reported Thursday.

Herrera could be forced to miss a few weeks, in which case he might not return this season unless his team advances further in the competition. The midfielder, who suffered the injury in the midweek CONCACAF match versus Nashville, had previously scored and assisted off the bench in the Clausura regular-season finale against Mazatlan. Marcelo Flores took his place during the continental match, but Diego Lainez and Angel Correa are now expected to start on the wings in league action.