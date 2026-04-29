Ozziel Herrera Injury: Suffers injury in CCC

Herrera left Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Nashville after hurting his left thigh during the first half, according to Goles y Cifras.

Herrera had recently scored a goal and an assist in league play and made the starting lineup for the continental matchup, but the issue limited his participation to 45 minutes. Marcelo Flores took his place after the injury and could feature on the left wing if the problem is significant, although Diego Lainez was also on the bench midweek and would be expected to return if there's a vacant spot in the attack. In any case, Herrera's status remains a doubt for the upcoming playoff games.