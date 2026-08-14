Ozziel Herrera Injury: Unavailable with muscular issue

Herrera's injury has been confirmed as a hamstring tear in the left leg, per the team's medical report.

Herrera finished a quiet Leagues Cup run in a costly way, with the attacker ruled out of upcoming Liga MX action due to the injury. Muscle discomforts have been a recurring issue in Herrera's career, limiting his otherwise high potential and making him a risky fantasy asset almost every season. It remains to be seen how long he'll be sidelined with the new injury, and either Diego Sanchez or Mauro Lainez will join Diego Lainez as the starting wingers for as long as Herrera is out.