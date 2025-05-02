Ozziel Herrera News: Back in action

Herrera (Achilles) appeared in the second half of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals second leg versus Cruz Azul.

Herrera is expected to finally be in contention for the Liga MX quarterfinals round against Necaxa after dealing with various injuries. While he may still be far from his best shape, the poor overall performance of Tigres' wingers could allow him opportunities in that position for the remainder of the tournament. In that case, Sebastian Cordova, Marcelo Flores and Uriel Antuna would see their playing time reduced. Herrera previously scored once and delivered an assist across 11 Clausura games.