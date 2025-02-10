Ozziel Herrera News: Nets winner
Herrera scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Atlas.
Herrera netted a brilliant winner from distance in the 66th minute set up by Juan Francisco Brunetta. Herrera also completed a dribble. He has featured in all six games, coming off the bench in five of those and this was his first goal contribution of the campaign.
