Ozziel Herrera News: On bench Tuesday

Herrera (leg) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Pachuca.

Herrera has achieved a full recovery from the issue that forced him to miss the previous game versus Rayados. Despite playing more often as a substitute than a starter, the attacker has performed well this season and could look to add to his lone goal and assist in 10 league appearances. He'll likely get minutes in an offensive role at the expense of either Marcelo Flores or Fernando Gorriaran.