Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ozziel Herrera headshot

Ozziel Herrera News: On bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Herrera (leg) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Pachuca.

Herrera has achieved a full recovery from the issue that forced him to miss the previous game versus Rayados. Despite playing more often as a substitute than a starter, the attacker has performed well this season and could look to add to his lone goal and assist in 10 league appearances. He'll likely get minutes in an offensive role at the expense of either Marcelo Flores or Fernando Gorriaran.

Ozziel Herrera
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now