Ozziel Herrera News: Plays 63 minutes against Toluca

Herrera (thigh) featured in Saturday's penalty shootout loss to Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup finale, generating three shots (one on goal) and one chance created over 63 minutes on the field.

Herrera started on the left wing following his recovery from a minor muscular issue, marking the end of the 2025/26 season for him. Despite some notable performances, the versatile midfielder has struggled to maintain a high level, partly due to his persistent injury problems. However, he'll have several weeks to work on his fitness and could be in contention for a starting position after the World Cup break, especially with the team losing Marcelo Flores (knee) for an extended period.