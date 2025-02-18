Ozziel Herrera News: Provides assist in win
Ozziel Herrera assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Cruz Azul.
Herrera made his second appearance in the starting lineup this tournament and had a positive contribution as he registered an assist in the 53rd minute, helping extend the lead. His 82 minutes played were the most he's played in the Clausura.
