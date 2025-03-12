Ozziel Herrera News: Returns in CCC

Herrera (hip) featured as a substitute during Tuesday's CONCACAF Campions Cup win over FC Cincinnati.

Herrera recorded one goal and an assist in 29 minutes on the field during the midweek clash, proving that he's in perfect shape after overcoming his injury. He's a strong candidate to take a midfield or attacking spot in upcoming league matches, challenging Marcelo Flores and Sebastian Cordova for playing time. Despite missing three weeks due to the issue, Herrera has contributed at least one goal or assist in each of his last four appearances across all competitions.