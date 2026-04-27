Ozziel Herrera News: Scores, assists off bench in win

Herrera scored a goal off three shots (two on target) and made an assist after coming off the bench during Saturday's 5-1 win over Mazatlan.

Herrera was brought as part of a double substitution in the 55th minute, when his side still led by just one goal, and was key for them to find another gear with an assist for the second goal and a very well-placed finish to seal the 4-1 win in the 84th minute. These were the first appearances on the scoresheet for the attacked in two months and he really needed this performance to strengthen his chances of getting significant minutes during the playoffs.