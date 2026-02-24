Ozziel Herrera News: Scores in loss to Pachuca

Herrera scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 loss against Pachuca.

Herrera took advantage of a clever assist from Angel Correa to score the opener for Tigres, but Pachuca used an impressive comeback to turn things around. Herrera has been unable to start regularly this season, but this goal could increase his chances of playing a bit more regularly going forward.