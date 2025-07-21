Ozziel Herrera News: Scores winner in season opener

Ozziel Herrera scored one goal to go with five shots (four on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Juárez.

Herrera scored the only goal in his side's season opener. At 24 years old, he has started the season positively, having only started 15 of the 33 games in the previous season. He did finish the season by playing the full 90 minutes of the last three games of the season. Last season, he scored a total of five goals, and the year prior, seven.