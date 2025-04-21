Pablo Barrera News: Converts penalty in victory

Barrera scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Juarez.

Barrera opened the away count through a 66th-minute spot kick and added one shot to the woodwork and three duels won against Bravos. He had ceded his place on the right wing to youngster Aldahir Perez for much of the season, although both participated at the same time in the end. Even with limited minutes on the field, the veteran was one of his team's top two scorers with four goals in 14 appearances.