Barrera finished with one goal and two assists over 11 appearances (six starts), and his 23 set-piece shots or crosses led his side during the last six months. While there are still rumors about his move to another club, Barrera may have reached the end of a 20-year career after his notable stint in Queretaro, where he was the main offensive contributor in recent seasons. He also played for teams like Cruz Azul and Pumas, and had European experiences with West Ham and Real Zaragoza. At the international level, he scored six goals in 57 games played for Mexico.